Tolu Smith News: Crashes glass in G League win
Smith tallied 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks across 33 minutes Monday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 119-115 win against the Osceola Magic.
Smith has dominated the glass for Motor City, ripping down double-digit rebounds in each of his last five games. The 24-year-old big man has shown a lot of promise while in the G League this season, averaging 17.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 65.2 percent from the field.
