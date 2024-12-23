Tolu Smith News: Double-doubles in G League

Smith registered 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Smith scored at least 15 points for a fourth straight game and recorded his third consecutive double-double. Over five G League appearances, he's averaged 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24.8 minutes per game.