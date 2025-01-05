Tolu Smith News: Double-doubles in return

Smith (foot) recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks over 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 114-99 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Smith posted an efficient shooting line and dominated on the glass, securing his third double-double in four G League regular season appearances. He's averaging 17.7 points, 11. 7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks through nine games this year.