Tolu Smith News: Grabs 13 boards in G League

Smith tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes Tuesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 102-92 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Smith is averaging 17.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes per game across his 15 G League appearances this season. Detroit signed him to a two-way deal Jan. 6, but Smith is still waiting to make his NBA debut.