Tolu Smith headshot

Tolu Smith News: Grabs 19 boards in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Smith racked up 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes Thursday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 110-86 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Smith crashed the glass Thursday for Motor City, ripping down a game-high 19 rebounds against Windy City. The 24-year-old big man has now grabbed 19 or more rebounds in four games during the 2024-25 campaign for the Cruise, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game in the G League.

Tolu Smith
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
