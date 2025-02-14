Tolu Smith News: Grabs 19 boards in G League win

Smith racked up 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes Thursday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 110-86 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Smith crashed the glass Thursday for Motor City, ripping down a game-high 19 rebounds against Windy City. The 24-year-old big man has now grabbed 19 or more rebounds in four games during the 2024-25 campaign for the Cruise, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game in the G League.