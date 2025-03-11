Tolu Smith News: Impressive showing in G League

Smith recorded 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 33 minutes Monday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 110-97 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Smith posted a strong performance across the board, leading his club in rebound and blocks while tying for the team lead in scoring. The two-way center has now recorded a double-double in seven straight appearances.