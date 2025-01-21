Tolu Smith News: Leads Cruise in rebounding

Smith tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 102-92 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Smith's team-high 13 rebounds helped him post his ninth double-double of the season Tuesday. Smith is averaging 17.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.3 minutes across his 10 G League appearances this season.