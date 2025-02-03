Tolu Smith News: Limited in G League loss

Smith (illness) recorded six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 12 minutes Sunday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 124-101 loss to Raptors 905.

After missing about one week due to an illness, Smith returned to action Saturday for the Cruise and logged 31 minutes while finishing with 26 points (10-12 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in a 145-132 win over the Long Island Nets. Smith was more limited Sunday, but it's unclear if that was because of an injury or illness-related setback or merely for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set. The rookie big man signed a two-way deal with the Pistons on Jan. 6, but he's still waiting to make his NBA debut.