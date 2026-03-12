Tolu Smith News: Logs double-double in G League win

Smith posted 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 135-128 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Smith contributed to his side's victory with his usual all-around impact, recording his fifth consecutive G League double-double and adding multiple blocks for the fourth time in those five games. The two-way player has been limited to a depth role for the Pistons, failing to log NBA minutes since Feb. 19, but he has remained a consistent performer in G League action with the Cruise.