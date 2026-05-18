Tolu Smith News: Logs five minutes in loss

Smith provided four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds and one steal over five minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Playing in his second NBA season, Smith was mostly reduced to G League appearances. With the Pistons, he appeared in just 15 regular-season contests with averages of 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.