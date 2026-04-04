Tolu Smith News: Nabs double-double in G League finale

Smith recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes Friday in the Motor City Cruise's 123-116 loss to the Osceola Magic in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

Though the two-way player returned to Motor City for the second round of the G League playoffs, his presence wasn't enough to help the Cruise advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. With Motor City having now been eliminated, Smith will be eligible to play for the Pistons for the remainder of the season. Detroit doesn't list Smith on its injury report for Saturday's game in Philadelphia, so he appears set to link back up with the Pistons ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Smith is unlikely to be included in the rotation with Paul Reed serving as the top backup at center to Jalen Duren while Isaiah Stewart (calf) remains sidelined.