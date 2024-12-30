Tolu Smith News: Nears double-double in win Monday

Smith logged 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 122-101 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Smith nearly went perfect from the field Monday, and he was one rebound shy of recording his sixth double-double through eight G League outings. During the 2024-25 G League campaign, the 24-year-old has averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks across 27.1 minutes per contest.