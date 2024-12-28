Tolu Smith News: Posts double-double Friday
Smith logged 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes played during Friday's 138-117 win over Westchester.
Smith shot an efficient 88.9 percent from the field Friday and has now scored at least 15 points in five straight outings. The 24-year-old also managed to compile another double-double, a feat he has now accomplished in four of the six games he's played in so far this season.
Tolu Smith
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now