Tolu Smith News: Posts double-double Friday

Smith logged 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes played during Friday's 138-117 win over Westchester.

Smith shot an efficient 88.9 percent from the field Friday and has now scored at least 15 points in five straight outings. The 24-year-old also managed to compile another double-double, a feat he has now accomplished in four of the six games he's played in so far this season.