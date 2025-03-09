Tolu Smith News: Posts double-double in G League

Smith played 28 minutes Saturday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 121-103 loss versus South Bay and tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds and a block.

Smith shot an efficient 70.0 percent from the field during Saturday's loss and has compiled a double-double in back-to-back games since returning from an Achilles injury Thursday. The two-way player should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League as he's yet to appear in an NBA game so far this season.