Tolu Smith News: Produces stellar line in G League

Smith recorded 26 points (10-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals across 36 minutes Sunday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 149-118 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

After serving as the Pistons' top backup center behind starter Paul Reed in games Feb. 11 in Toronto and Thursday in New York, Smith dropped back out of the rotation for Saturday's win over the Bulls after Jalen Duren was cleared to return from a two-game suspension. The Pistons sent Smith back to the G League to see some extended run Sunday, and the second-year big man came through with a massive stat line in the Cruise's win. Detroit doesn't list Smith on its injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs, so while he should be available for that contest, he's unlikely to see any playing time with Duren and Reed firmly ahead of him on the depth chart.