Tolu Smith News: Quiet in debut
Smith played 23 minutes Wednesday during the Cruise's 117-94 win over the Herd and logged four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Smith made his season debut Wednesday after having missed the first month of the season due to a finger injury. However, the 24-year-old struggled in his first game back as he led the team in turnovers in addition to racking up five personal fouls.
Tolu Smith
Free Agent
