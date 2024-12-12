Tolu Smith News: Quiet in debut

Smith played 23 minutes Wednesday during the Cruise's 117-94 win over the Herd and logged four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Smith made his season debut Wednesday after having missed the first month of the season due to a finger injury. However, the 24-year-old struggled in his first game back as he led the team in turnovers in addition to racking up five personal fouls.