Tolu Smith News: Returns to action in G League

Smith (Achilles) posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Smith returned from a three-game absence due to an Achilles injury, leading Motor City in rebounds while posting a monster double-double. The two-way center has yet to appear in a game with the parent club, though he is averaging 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.2 minutes per game over 23 G League outings.