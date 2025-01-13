Tolu Smith News: Secures double-double in G League

Smith recorded 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 105-98 win against the College Park Skyhawks.

Smith paced his squad in rebounds and made an impact on the defensive end, accounting for two of Motor City's six swats. The 24-year-old has grabbed double-digit boards in eight consecutive matchups.