Tolu Smith News: Signs two-way with Detroit

Smith signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smith was a valuable commodity for Detroit's G League team, which has received averages of 17.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks from him through nine games this year. Obviously, the 24-year-old is not expected to replicate all that output at the NBA level, but he provides a recently rising big man providing center depth for Detroit.