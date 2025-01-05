Fantasy Basketball
Tolu Smith News: Signs two-way with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:21pm

Smith signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smith was a valuable commodity for Detroit's G League team, which has received averages of 17.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks from him through nine games this year. Obviously, the 24-year-old is not expected to replicate all that output at the NBA level, but he provides a recently rising big man providing center depth for Detroit.

