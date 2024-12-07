Tommy Rutherford News: Near double-double in debut
Rutherford scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 115-100 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Making his first G League appearance of the 2024-25 campaign, Rutherford shined off South Bay's bench and nearly posted a double-double. With South Bay shorthanded, Rutherford should continue to get opportunities to impress in the short term.
Tommy Rutherford
Free Agent
