Tony Bradley headshot

Tony Bradley Injury: Sidelined by knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Bradley (knee) didn't play in Thursday's 95-94 G League win over Long Island.

After playing 27 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Herd, Bradley sat out Thursday due to a left knee injury and can be deemed day-to-day going forward. The 27-year-old former first-rounder has appeared in 16 games (five starts) for the Skyhawks this season, averaging 12.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.2 minutes while shooting 68.3 percent from the field.

Tony Bradley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
