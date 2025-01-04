Tony Bradley News: Another double-double in G League

Bradley registered 28 points (12-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-107 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

Bradley was uber-efficient en route to a season-high 28 points, marking his first outing with at least 20 since Nov. 11. He also grabbed double-digit rebounds for the third time over College Park's last four games, notching his sixth double-double of the campaign.