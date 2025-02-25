Tony Bradley News: Another double-double Monday

Bradley ended with 28 points (13-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Bradley was dominant in the painted area Monday, tying a season high with 28 points while registering his sixth double-double in a row. Through nine games as a starter in the G League regular season, the 2017 first-rounder has averaged 18.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.8 minutes while shooting 70.3 percent from the field.