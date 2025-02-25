Tony Bradley News: Another double-double Monday
Bradley ended with 28 points (13-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Bradley was dominant in the painted area Monday, tying a season high with 28 points while registering his sixth double-double in a row. Through nine games as a starter in the G League regular season, the 2017 first-rounder has averaged 18.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.8 minutes while shooting 70.3 percent from the field.
Tony Bradley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now