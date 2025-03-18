Tony Bradley News: Best outing of season

Bradley contributed 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 132-130 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Bradley saw an expanded role Monday and recorded double-digit minutes for the first time this season, although that happened due to the absences of Myles Turner (hip) and Pascal Siakam (personal) in the frontcourt. The veteran made the most of the opportunity, setting several campaign-best marks while ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. One good game shouldn't alter his upside drastically, though, and Bradley should continue to be no more than a depth option in the Pacers' frontcourt.