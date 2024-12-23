Tony Bradley News: Controls glass in double-double
Bradley put forth 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Sunday's 113-105 win over Osceola in the G League Winter Showcase.
Bradley dominated the paint in Sunday's outing, leading all players in rebounds while recording the lone double-double of the contest. Bradley has appeared in 12 G League games this season, averaging 11.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per outing.
Tony Bradley
Free Agent
