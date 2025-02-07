Tony Bradley News: Dominates on glass in G League

Bradley collected 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 110-97 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

Bradley was efficient with his chances on the offensive end, which included scoring in double figures while securing seven offensive rebounds on the way to his fourth double-double of the regular season. He continues to serve as a consistent source of production for the Skyhawks, now averaging 11.2 points and 9.1 rebounds through 12 regular-season appearances.