Tony Bradley News: Double-doubles off bench
Bradley tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 win over the Long Island Nets.
Bradley was Long Island's leading bench scorer Tuesday and tied Keaton Wallace with a team-high 11 rebounds. Bradley is averaging 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.6 minutes across his four appearances this season.
Tony Bradley
Free Agent
