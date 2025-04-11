Tony Bradley News: Flirts with double-double

Bradley contributed 10 points (5-10 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Magic.

Bradley played a season-high 24.3 minutes, falling one rebound short of his first double-double. The Pacers were resting a number of their stars, allowing their fringe players to see extended minutes. Indiana will face the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, with Sunday's game against the Cavaliers having no impact on the standings. Bradley could once again play meaningful minutes should the coaching staff opt to give the starters another night of rest.