Tony Bradley News: Gets 10-day contract

Bradley agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After being waived by the Hawks in the preseason, Bradley has spent the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's College Park Skyhawks, averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals in 22.8 minutes per game over 24 appearances. He'll add depth to the Indiana frontcourt but is unlikely to crack the rotation on a regular basis.