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Tony Bradley News: Inserted as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bradley totaled two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 12 minutes during Monday's 107-106 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bradley moved back into the rotation, playing 12 minutes as the primary backup center behind Onyeka Okongwu. Atlanta is struggling for center depth following an ankle injury to Jock Landale, meaning both Bradley and Mouhamed Gueye are likely to continue sharing the responsibility.

Tony Bradley
Atlanta Hawks
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