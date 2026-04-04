Tony Bradley News: Lands with Atlanta
Bradley agreed Saturday with the Hawks on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
With Jock Landale (ankle) expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, the Hawks will bring in Bradley for some reinforcement in the frontcourt. The 28-year-old center had previously seen NBA action with the Pacers earlier this season while signed to a standard contract and a pair of 10-day deals. He made 37 appearances for Indiana, averaging 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.2 minutes.
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