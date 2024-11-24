Tony Bradley News: Near double-double in return

Bradley (thigh) recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 108-103 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Friday's outing was Bradley's first appearance since Nov. 11, when he posted 21 points (8-13 FG) and 15 rebounds as a starter versus the Raptors 905. Bradley came off the bench against Greensboro but looked good and nearly posted a double-double, so he could slide back into the starting lineup soon.