Tony Bradley News: Near double-double off bench
Bradley scored 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Bradley extended his double-digit scoring streak to five games and scored his most points since dropping a season-high 21 on the Raptors 905 on Nov. 11. Across eight G League appearances, Bradley has averaged 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game.
Tony Bradley
Free Agent
