Tony Bradley News: Not starting Saturday
Bradley won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bradley started Atlanta's regular-season finale but will slide to the second unit Saturday. The big man isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time with the team almost at full strength.
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