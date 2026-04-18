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Tony Bradley News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Bradley won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bradley started Atlanta's regular-season finale but will slide to the second unit Saturday. The big man isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time with the team almost at full strength.

Tony Bradley
Atlanta Hawks
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