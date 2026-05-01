Tony Bradley News: Notches five points in loss

Bradley produced five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across eight minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hawks picked up Bradley in April to provide emergency depth in the frontcourt. Across 41 total regular-season appearances between the Hawks and Pacers, Bradley averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.