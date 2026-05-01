Tony Bradley News: Notches five points in loss
Bradley produced five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across eight minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Hawks picked up Bradley in April to provide emergency depth in the frontcourt. Across 41 total regular-season appearances between the Hawks and Pacers, Bradley averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Bradley See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups158 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, November 15167 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 13169 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Week 4 Fantasy Basketball: 5 Waiver Wire Pickups to Add Now175 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 1 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Edgecombe, Kuminga Lead Must-Add Players190 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Bradley See More