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Tony Bradley News: Notches five points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Bradley produced five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across eight minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hawks picked up Bradley in April to provide emergency depth in the frontcourt. Across 41 total regular-season appearances between the Hawks and Pacers, Bradley averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.

Tony Bradley
Atlanta Hawks
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