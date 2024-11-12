Tony Bradley News: Posts double-double

Bradley played 28 minutes Monday during College Park's 122-117 win over the Raptors 905 and logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist, two steals and three blocks.

Bradley had a dominant performance Monday as he led the Skyhawks in rebounds and blocks. The 2017 first-round pick also compiled his first double-double of the season.