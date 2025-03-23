Tony Bradley News: Signs pact with Indiana

The Pacers signed Bradley to a contract for the remainder of the season Sunday.

Bradley will stick with the Pacers for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after signing two 10-day deals with the club in March. The center has provided some emergency relief for the club, averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds across 6.0 minutes per contest in six appearances. However, Bradley has played double-digit minutes in only one game, and he'll likely continue to serve as a fringe rotation player.