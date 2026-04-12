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Tony Bradley News: Starting vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bradley is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bradley will make his first start with the Hawks since signing with the team on a rest-of-season contract April 4. It'll be his fourth start of the 2025-26 season, with his last taking place Nov. 15 as a member of the Pacers.

Tony Bradley
Atlanta Hawks
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