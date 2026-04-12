Tony Bradley News: Starting vs. Miami
Bradley is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bradley will make his first start with the Hawks since signing with the team on a rest-of-season contract April 4. It'll be his fourth start of the 2025-26 season, with his last taking place Nov. 15 as a member of the Pacers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Bradley See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule: Injury Report, Sleepers & Matchups139 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, November 15148 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 13150 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Week 4 Fantasy Basketball: 5 Waiver Wire Pickups to Add Now156 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 1 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Edgecombe, Kuminga Lead Must-Add Players171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Bradley See More