Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tony Bradley headshot

Tony Bradley News: Sticking around for rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:15am

The Pacers signed Bradley on Sunday to a contract for the remainder of the season.

Bradley will stick with the Pacers for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after signing two 10-day deals with the club earlier this month. The center has provided some emergency relief for the club, averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds across 6.0 minutes per contest in six appearances. However, Bradley has played double-digit minutes in only one game, and he'll likely continue to serve as a fringe rotation player.

Tony Bradley
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now