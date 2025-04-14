Fantasy Basketball
Tony Bradley

Tony Bradley News: Swats five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 8:09am

Bradley logged 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 double-overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Bradley swatted a career-high five shots and recorded his sixth double-double of his career. The Pacers rested several key players in the season finale, and the regular rotation players who did suit up saw limited play. Despite this big performance, Bradley is not likely to be very involved in Indiana's postseason rotation.

Tony Bradley
Indiana Pacers

