Tony Snell Injury: Does not play with leg injury

Snell didn't appear in Wednesday's 118-97 G League loss to Westchester due to a leg injury.

Snell was one of three Skyforce players to not appear in Wednesday's contest with a leg injury after previously being inactive due to personal reasons. Snell last appeared on the court Dec. 3, and he has averaged 2.8 points, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds over six G League contests.