Tony Snell Injury: Doesn't play Thursday

Snell did not play in Thursday's Sioux Falls Skyforce's 125-107 loss to the Texas Legends due to an undisclosed injury.

Snell has played in just six games this season for Sioux Falls, averaging 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The 33-year-old veteran's next opportunity to get back on the floor for the Skyforce will be Saturday on the road against the Stockton Kings.