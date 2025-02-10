Tony Snell Injury: Hits two threes in return

Snell (undisclosed) posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Making his first appearance since Dec. 3, Snell made the most of his limited minutes. Across seven g League games this season, the veteran has averaged 11.0 minutes per game.