Tony Snell headshot

Tony Snell News: Active but doesn't play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Snell did not appear in Sunday's 118-113 G League loss to Austin despite not being listed as inactive.

Snell was absent from the inactive list in Sunday's G League contest, though he didn't take the court. Snell, who has been inactive with a leg injury, last appeared on the court Dec. 3, and he has averaged 2.8 points, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds over six G League contests.

Tony Snell
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
