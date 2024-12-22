Tony Snell News: Doesn't play Saturday
Snell (leg) didn't play in Saturday's 117-104 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.
Snell hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 3 due to a leg injury, though he is no longer listed as inactive and was held out of Saturday's game due to a coach's decision. The 33-year-old has played a limited role through six G League appearances, during which he has averaged 2.8 points, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 10.0 minutes per contest.
Tony Snell
Free Agent
