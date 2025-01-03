Tony Snell News: Inactive due to personal reasons
Snell was absent in Friday's 110-96 loss to Santa Cruz due to personal reasons.
Snell left Sioux Falls a bit shorthanded in Friday's G League battle, dealing with personal reasons that resulted in an inactive designation before tip-off. Snell last appeared on the court Dec. 3, having averaged 2.8 points, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds over six G League contests.
Tony Snell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now