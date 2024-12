Snell was absent during Thursday's 102-81 win over Windy City with a leg injury.

Snell sat out Thursday's contest while recovering from a leg injury, though no exact timetable is known for his return to the court. Snell has appeared in six G League games this season, averaging 2.8 points, 1.2 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals per outing.