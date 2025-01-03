Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:47am

Craig (lower leg) didn't participate in practice Friday, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Craig was absent from practice while he deals with a right lower leg contusion. He should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against the Knicks until the team provides an update on his status Friday afternoon. If the veteran forward remains sidelined, Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips could be in line for a slight bump in playing time.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now