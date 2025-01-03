Torrey Craig Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Craig (lower leg) didn't participate in practice Friday, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Craig was absent from practice while he deals with a right lower leg contusion. He should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against the Knicks until the team provides an update on his status Friday afternoon. If the veteran forward remains sidelined, Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips could be in line for a slight bump in playing time.