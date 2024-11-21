Torrey Craig Injury: Likely to play Friday

Craig is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a right lower leg contusion.

Craig got the start in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee and was productive, notching 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes. Patrick Williams (foot) is out, and while Craig is expected to remain in the starting unit, in the event that he can't go, then Julian Phillips would probably be in line for more minutes.