Torrey Craig headshot

Torrey Craig Injury: Listed as out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 12:58pm

Craig (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

By the time Craig sees his next chance to return to the floor for the Bulls on Friday against the Raptors, he will have missed over a month of action due to a sprained right ankle. With Zach LaVine on paternity leave for Wednesday, Patrick Williams figures to enter Chicago's starting lineup while Matas Buzelis handle a larger role from the bench.

Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
