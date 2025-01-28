Torrey Craig Injury: Listed as out for Wednesday
Craig (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
By the time Craig sees his next chance to return to the floor for the Bulls on Friday against the Raptors, he will have missed over a month of action due to a sprained right ankle. With Zach LaVine on paternity leave for Wednesday, Patrick Williams figures to enter Chicago's starting lineup while Matas Buzelis handle a larger role from the bench.
